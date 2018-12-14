Child appears to teleport during BBC interview

Back to Discover Home

Now, we all know that there are things we can’t explain going on in the UK at the moment, but this is just plain strange.

During a BBC interview about Theresa May's leadership earlier this week, a small child appeared to materialize out of thin air behind the interview subject.

People are confused and looking for answers.

The obvious answer is ‘amiss in the editing process’, which has been since confirmed by Tom Richell, the Head of Video at British news website, The Independent.

Well, it's not the first time a child in the background of a BBC news broadcast stole the spotlight.

Gets us every time.

By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover