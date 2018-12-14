Child appears to teleport during BBC interview

Now, we all know that there are things we can’t explain going on in the UK at the moment, but this is just plain strange.

During a BBC interview about Theresa May's leadership earlier this week, a small child appeared to materialize out of thin air behind the interview subject.

People are confused and looking for answers.

WTF... does anyone else see the child teleport? pic.twitter.com/P0ju9J9cby — @realTewkesburyBC (@TewkesburyLeak) December 12, 2018

That's fascinating. If you frame by frame it you can see that the way he seems to stretch in vertically is a video compression artifact. But why he wasn't there and then suddenly he is I simply can't explain — John 'absolute b*llocks' Arnold 🇪🇺 (@floyduk) December 13, 2018

The Timeless Child!!! — Doctor Who Online (@DrWhoOnline) December 13, 2018

The obvious answer is ‘amiss in the editing process’, which has been since confirmed by Tom Richell, the Head of Video at British news website, The Independent.

The edit itself makes use of a transition which uses face tracking and something called optical flow interpolation — Tom Richell (@tomrichell) December 13, 2018

Well, it's not the first time a child in the background of a BBC news broadcast stole the spotlight.

Gets us every time.