Chicago police ask residents to commit fewer crimes during US Polar Vortex

A police department in the United States has asked local residents to commit fewer crimes this week as temperatures plummeted.

The Facebook page for Warrensburg Police Department, near Kansas City, Missouri, made the appeal on Monday night, urging residents to “keep the criminalling to a minimum” and “be nice to each other”.

“So…we are asking a favor (at least for the next three days),” reads the post, which has since been shared thousands of times.

“Can you keep the criminalling to a minimum? It is REALLY cold out…do yourself (and us) a favor…stay inside. Be nice to each other, watch reruns of Say Yes to the Dress (we hear from the fire fighters that it’s a really good show). Mmmmkay, thanks!”

People on Facebook seemed to take the comment in good humour.

“The person in charge of Warrensburg Police Department social media page deserves a medal or something,” wrote one Facebook user.

“While you’re all staying inside not doing the crimes, please be careful with those space heaters… Or at least buy the firefighters some hot chocolate. Oh and we like donuts, too, btw,” replied another.

- Press Association