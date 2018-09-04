Check out this incredible Tiger Woods doppelganger posing at golf tournament

Fans at the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament got a surprise when a Tiger Woods look-a-like turned up and stole the show.

The doppelganger wore the successful golfer’s trademark Nike red polo top and cap, and posed for pictures with fans at the tournament in Boston, Massachusetts.

Posting a video on Twitter, the PGA Tour said: “Will the real Tiger Woods please stand up.”

The video of the look-a-like now has more than 250,000 views on Twitter.

It shows the unnamed doppelganger walking around the course following Tiger Woods and taking photos with fans.

The real Tiger tied for 24th place in the annual tournament.

If you still can’t spot the difference between them, here’s a picture of the real sports star.

The real Tiger Woods (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Bryson DeChambeau, 24, won the championship, which had its final round on Monday – which is Labour Day in the United States.

England’s Justin Rose took second place.

