Check out these tiny and adorable animal paintings ... on pebbles

Some artists use unusual canvases for their work, and Akie Nakata is among them, painting adorable and intricate animals onto pebbles.

Nakata, a self-taught artist from Japan, began working as a stone artist in 2011, but said she has collected stones and rocks since she was a child.

Hello, thank you so much for many visiting. Now I'm doing my best for ready to exhibition. Here is finished fluffy kitten today💗 I'm so happy if you loved her. I'll keep continue my works more. Hope you have a great week end❣️ いつもページにお越し頂きありがとうございます。特集に向けてコツコツ制作中です。今日はこんなふわふわ手乗り猫が生まれました✨ 引き続き頑張ります。皆様よい週末をお過ごしください☺️

She uses acrylic paints on the stones, and leaves the original shape untouched, neither grinding them nor smoothing them to fit her work.

*****Updated: Found a home. Mar. 8, 22:25 Japan time*****

Nakata said: “When I find a stone, I feel that stone, too, has found me. Stones have their own intentions, and I consider my encounters with them as cues they give me it’s OK to go ahead and paint what I see on them.

“The stones I decide to paint on are not arbitrary, but my significant opposites with whom I have established a connection, who inspire me to work with them.”

Palm size frog painted on natural shape stone.He is smiling! The size: 50x40x25mm 手のひらサイズのカエルくん、完成しました。ほほ笑んでるみたいです☆ サイズ: 50x40x25mm

Nakata said: “Stones may fall outside our usual definition of living organisms, but when I think of the long time it takes for a stone to change from a huge boulder in the mountains to the size and shape it has, as rests in my palm, I feel the history of the earth that the stone has silently witnessed over the millennia, and I feel the story inside it.”

New piece!! Red fox painted on natural shape stone. the size: 55x45x25mm アカギツネ、完成しました。 サイズ: 55x45x25mm

Nakata’s work has been incredibly popular on social media, with the artist gathering 21,000 Instagram followers, and 37,200 likes on her Facebook page.

*****Updated: Found a home. Dec. 28, 23:59 Japan time*****

She said: “To me, completing a piece of work is not about how much detail I draw, but whether I feel the life in the stone.

“We all stand on the same earth, and we come from the same earth.”