Check out these heartwarming pics of the Dublin footballers visiting kids in Temple Street

Bless their hearts!

The All-Ireland winning Dublin football team have visited Temple Street Children's Hospital with the Sam Maguire.

They shared their joy with the children and staff of the hospital's wards this morning after beating Tyrone in the final.

The victorious Dublin football team visits the wards of Temple Street Children's University Hospital

A special event will be held at Smithfield Plaza in Dublin city centre this evening to celebrate their four in a row victory.

Thousands are expected at the homecoming, which gets underway at half six.

Some Dubs have arrived early to get the best view.

“Dublin were great, we’re witnessing the greatest team ever to take the field at Croke Park - without a doubt.” said one eager fan waiting for the team’s arrival.

Header image by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile