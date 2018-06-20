Check out these giraffes eating huge vegetable kebabs on skewers of willow

Giant kebabs made with sweet potatoes, cabbage, carrots and parsnips have been served up to giraffes at Whipsnade Zoo ahead of World Giraffe Day on June 21.

Served on skewers of willow the tasty treats were dished out to five giraffes – the world’s tallest vegetarians.

(ZSL Whipsnade Zoo)

Team leader Mark Holden explained how the kebabs are more than just a treat – they mimic the skills the animals use to eat from high trees.

“We presented the giraffes with a giant vegetable skewer. They had to use their dextrous, elongated tongues to pull the tasty treats off the willow, just like they have to tug vegetation off the tops of trees to eat.”

(ZSL Whipsnade Zoo)

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, in Dunstable, is home to five giraffes: 10-year-old Ijuma, six-year-old Bashu, four-year-old Willow, three-year-old Luna and two-year-old Nuru.

Keepers wanted to let the animals join in the celebrations of World Giraffe Day which falls ahead of an event at the zoo too.

Sunset Safari gives people the chance to see the animals after hours. The ticketed event also features food stalls, live entertainment and animal talks on June 23 from 6pm.

It's Sunset Safari this weekend! Join us for a football-free Saturday night and enjoy the magic of the Zoo after hours… Posted by ZSL Whipsnade Zoo on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

- Press Association