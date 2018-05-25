Check out these cute red wolf pups venturing out to play for the first time

These are the adorable red wolf pups which have been born at a Florida zoo, and are venturing out of their den for the first time.

(ZooTampa at Lowry Park)

The four pups are the first such births at ZooTampa at Lowry Park since 1993.

(ZooTampa at Lowry Park)

And their presence is important for the species too, as red wolves are one of the most critically endangered wolf species in the world.

(ZooTampa at Lowry Park)

The four wolf pups were born in late April in a natural den which their mother, Yona, dug herself. The pups are living as they would in the wild, the zoo explains.

(ZooTampa at Lowry Park)

“The birth of these red wolf pups represents a significant milestone for this species,” said Dr Larry Killmar, the zoo’s chief zoological officer.

“The success of this litter is encouraging and represents hope for the future of these incredible animals. Yona is caring for her pups in public view, which shows how comfortable and well cared for she feels.”

A newly designed habitat at the zoo allows visitors to be part of the experience as the pups grow and emerge from their den.

Have you heard the news? Four extremely rare red wolf pups were recently born at ZooTampa!

Zoo animal care staff and veterinarians have seen the pups snuggled up by Yona’s side and the zoo team plans checkups for the pups in the coming weeks.

Red wolves, the rarest of all wolf species, are native to Florida and once roamed throughout the south-east. Only about 200 red wolves remain in zoos and reintroduction areas meaning they are classed as critically endangered.

