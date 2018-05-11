Check out the University of Limerick / Landmark Media student video journalism shortlist

A tribute to palliative care nurses, two stories highlighting the importance of defibrillators and a focus on 'Ireland's national card game', 25, are among the videos produced by University of Limerick students for this year's annual video journalism prize.

The competition is part of an ongoing partnership between UL and irishexaminer.com in which content packages produced by UL journalism students’ are shortlisted and highlighted on Landmark media's two most trafficked websites, irishexaminer.com and breakingnews.ie.

The produced by the BA and MA classes were chosen from examples of coursework and can all be viewed here

The content packages produced by the students will now be assessed against a number of metrics in the weeks ahead including overall production quality, story telling, social impact and overall story and video views.

The winning video will be announced later in the month.

Irish Examiner digital editor, Dolan O'Hagan, congratulated all who contributed story packages and videos this year and said he had been struck most by the students willingness to look for stories beyond the obvious news agenda of the day.

"Collaborations such as this have a vital part to play in the future of news and journalism in Ireland and this years entrants have highlighted a number of very worthwhile stories which are centred, refreshingly, on ordinary people and their lives.

"These stories would otherwise have been untold and at the end of the day is there a more important function for journalism than that?"

Head of Journalism at University of Limerick Fergal Quinn also said he was delighted at the standard of work showcased

“There was a very high standard of work produced by our students which attests to the potential and quality of our young journalism graduates.”

Mr Quinn added that the competition has been an excellent test of students’ ability to produce work that is of broadcast standard.

“I’m grateful to the Irish Examiner for supporting what was a really interesting collaboration, both from a study and teaching perspective”

This year's shortlisted students are:

Cora Power: Teenage stroke survivor speaks about her recovery two years on

Sarah Talty: Benhaffaf twins are flying high after visiting Shannon Airport

David Connors: 25 ... What do you know about Ireland's national card game?

Simran Kapur: Ireland’s used school books ... A ray of hope for Malawi

Soham Gosh: Palliative care nurses. Ireland's hidden heroes

Gary Connaughton: Back from the brink: Cardiac arrest sufferer displays importance of lifesaving equipment

Anna Cullen: Cardiac arrest victim saved by miracle - but that’s not always the case