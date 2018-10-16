Check out the potholes in Louth which are so big ducks are mistaking them for a pond

By Elaine Keogh

Potholes are so big in one county Louth estate that a local duck mistook one for a pond.

The duck is not quacked because residents in the estate are fed up waiting for the roads to be repaired.

‘With over 70 potholes to choose from, this clever duck was able to relax and try out the depth and width of one of the larger potholes,’ a resident in the Willow Grove estate, Dundalk said

The duck was happy to paddle around the pothole during the heavy rain of last Saturday afternoon

Residents say they have to swerve to avoid the potholes and a spokesman said the potholes are very dangerous.

"Children are in danger cycling. We have old neighbours. They really cannot cross the road on foot by day or night and especially in heavy rain as the potholes are deep and dangerous.’

They are waiting for Louth county council to take over the maintenance of the estate.

Local councillor Maria Doyle said, “the council needs to move quicker at taking this estate in charge. People cannot drive in and out properly because of the potholes. I am even told taxis do not want to go there because of the potholes.”