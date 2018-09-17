Check out the incredible film-inspired meals one mum makes for her son

Eating healthily can be tricky for any family, so this mum has found a novel way to make mealtimes fun with a little creativity.

Laleh Mohmedi started an incredibly popular Instagram page for her son Jacob’s healthy meals inspired by film and cartoon characters, which are made out of meats, veggies, and grains.

The Instagram, named Jacob’s Food Diaries, now has more than 130,000 followers.

View this post on Instagram Sometimes ideas for creations don’t work (check out our #instastory for today’s creation fail 😂) And sometimes they do- SCAR from THE LION KING Dahl (lentils) with mash potato and wild rice Placed on the amazing #Neolith Beton stone from @cdkstone . . . . . . . #thelionking #disney #foodstyling #foodart #foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #pixarpierchallenge #thechalkboardeats #happyandhealthy #glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments #colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed #foods4thought #lovefood #organicfood #sundlivsstil #nemmad #disneyfood #pixarfest #epcot A post shared by LALEH MOHMEDI (@jacobs_food_diaries) on Aug 14, 2018 at 5:18am PDT

Laleh has been making fun and artistic meals for her child since May 2015, and cooks alongside her husband, who is a chef.

She said: “I turned my son’s spelt pancakes into a lion for a bit of fun – he absolutely loved it and it progressed from there.

“I have always enjoyed making healthy kids’ recipes but I am a five-hit wonder with adult food! My husband is an executive chef so he mainly cooks at home for us.”

View this post on Instagram MINNIE MOUSE Black bean pasta with Napoletana sauce, yellow carrots, red capsicum and bocconcini . . . . . #foodstyling #foodart #foodforkids #foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #pixarpierchallenge #thechalkboardeats #happyandhealthy #kidsfood #glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments #colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed #foods4thought #lovefood #glutenfree #organicfood #sundlivsstil #madglad #nemmad #deldinmad #sundmad #økologisk #fruitplatter #funfood A post shared by LALEH MOHMEDI (@jacobs_food_diaries) on May 31, 2018 at 2:38am PDT

Laleh said the meals don’t take too long to make, and are all served warm.

She said: “To save time I make all the cold elements of the creations, for example the eyes, whilst the hot elements are cooking – then its just a matter of plating. I can assure you that all meals are served warm!

“Creating life-like faces are very hard and its nerve wracking putting them up just in case they see them and get offended!”

View this post on Instagram SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Hokken noodles with honey soy chicken, enoki mushrooms, tofu and peas . . . . . #foodart #nickelodeon #spongebob #spongebobsquarepants #food #art #organic #noodle #instagood #instagram #edibleart #feedfeed #eeeats #foodporn #instagood #buzzfeed #buzzfeedfood #arts_help #gloobyfood #food52 #foodandwine #superfoods #mybhg #foodies #creative #tofu #hokkennoodles A post shared by LALEH MOHMEDI (@jacobs_food_diaries) on Nov 4, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

Melbourne-based Laleh has made meals inspired by Mickey Mouse, Finding Nemo, and real celebrities such as Will Smith.

Laleh’s favourite is a character from Up, made out of chicken, mashed potato dyed with beetroot juice, red bell pepper, and asparagus.

She said: “My favourite character would have to be the one I made of Carl Fredrickson from Up as a Thanksgiving roast – it cracks me up every time!”

View this post on Instagram After seeing all the #halloween 🎃 celebrations that are happening at Disneyland (so much FOMO) we thought we would start early too- I mean its never too early to get into the spirit! 👻(see what I did there 😂) Plus I missed Carl 😭 Free range chicken with mash potato (dyed with cold pressed beetroot juice) red capsicum, and asparagus Placed on #Neolith Estataurio from @cdkstone . . . . . . . . . . #carl #up #disney #devil #pixar #foodart #foodstyling #foodart #foodphotography #healthychoices #beautifulcuisines #pixarpierchallenge #thechalkboardeats #happyandhealthy #glowlean #onthetable #organicmoments #colouryourplate #eattherainbow #wholefood #feedfeed #foods4thought #lovefood #organicfood #sundlivsstil #nemmad #disneyfood #pixarfest #epcot A post shared by LALEH MOHMEDI (@jacobs_food_diaries) on Sep 10, 2018 at 5:03am PDT

As well as the popular Instagram account, Laleh has a YouTube page where she demonstrates how to make her creations.

She said: “I would love to publish a book that would include healthy recipes and creations for parents and children…

“Just waiting on the publishers to come knocking!”

- Press Association