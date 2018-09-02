Check out all the highlights from the final day of Electric Picnic

We know, it's Sunday night already and we can't believe that Electric Picnic is coming to an end either.

But after a shower comes a rainbow and there is some good Electric Picnic-related news to hold on to as we reminisce in what has been an unforgettable weekend.

Festival organisers have announced that there are big plans already in place for 2019, including an increase in capacity and the opening of brand new quirky areas on the Stradbally site.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday. But until then, Anna O'Donoghue looks back on what has been a star-studded curtain close on the weekend.

Remembering last night 💫💥🌙 pic.twitter.com/CKvnhu6Kin — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) September 2, 2018

The final day of the festival saw a mix in music, comedy, the Gaeltacht and some flying high out of a crane by La Fura dels Baus.

Highlights included The Dublin Gospel Choir, George Ezra, The Prodigy and Picture This.

Check out the final day's highlights below. Sob.

Video by showbiz reporter Anna O'Donoghue who is attending this year's festival.

- Digital Desk