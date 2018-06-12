Charli XCX dreams of fried chicken from particular Dublin restaurant

Turns out, performing in front of 80,000 people in support to Taylor Swift Reputation Tour isn’t the only thing Charli XCX is looking forward to when she arrives in Dublin this week.

According to RTÉ Entertainment, she dreams of fried chicken from Crackbird on South William Street.

"I'm so stoked, there's this restaurant called Crackbird that I like dream of, dude, that is f***ing good fried chicken,” she said.

"I'm really looking forward to that - and the shows of course - but mainly the fried chicken."