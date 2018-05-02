Charleston the pug has become an internet hero thanks to this sweet apology note

Owners of an elderly pug have apologised to their neighbours in the perfect way for his howling.

Charleston Chew recently moved into an apartment block in Pittsburgh, USA, and has had some issues settling in.

This resulted in some howling and his owners were worried it might be upsetting his new neighbours.

In an effort to prevent any animosity between the little dog and those living nearby, they posted a note on their front door to explain his behaviour.

You howl all you want Charleston, honey pic.twitter.com/Cv5bLk0ogh — ☾ (@jegan__mones) April 30, 2018

“I’m an old man now, with cataracts, and sometimes I get real scared because I can’t see where I am and can’t find my mom.

“As I get used to the new place, I will start to settle down.”

The note goes on to thank neighbours for their understanding and includes two photos of the lovely little chap.

When neighbour Megan Jones spotted the sign and posted a photo of it on Twitter, users of the social network responded with love for Charleston.

get it charles, bark that soul out💪🏼💯 — Dock Ellis (@LilEfromtha703) May 2, 2018

OHMYGOD POOR OLD CHARLESTON CHEW 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cjhslRF6mX — Elspeth👻✨ (@Elevensiees) May 2, 2018

The 23-year-old discovered the sign when she accidentally took the lift to the wrong floor.

“I was annoyed with myself and then looked up to see his sign and it made my entire day,” she told the Press Association.

The tweet quickly went viral with more than 8,000 retweets, prompting Jones to decide to get Charleston a goody bag.

“I’m hoping to get him some treats, a new toy, and of course a printed-off picture of him going viral,” she said.

She’s also hoping to meet Charleston’s owners soon.

“Since I’m a new resident too, I wanted to reach out to the owner. They are clearly worried about how others are going to react so I think it will be nice to show them that Charleston has all the support in the world.”

- Press Association