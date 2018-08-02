Charlene Byers announced as winner of ‘the g Hotel Best Dressed Lady’ at Galway Races

Charlene Byers was the stylish woman who went home the winner of the g Hotel Best Dressed event on Ladies Day of the Galway Races today.

Charlene from Newry, Co Down has won herself an impressive prize including a diamond and pearl pendant worth €6,000, a €2,000 cash prize, a trip for two to Paris including flights and accommodation and a luxury Penthouse experience with all the added extras at the g Hotel & Spa.

Charlene Byers from Newry, Co Down has scooped an impressive prize the g Hotel Best Dressed Lady at the Galway Ladies Day. Photo: Hany Marzouk.

Ladies Day is a showcase for the very best of Irish and international design and Ballybrit was once again a variety of colour with all the latest style.

Wearing a hat by Laura Hanlon, dress by Umit Kutluk Designs, Clutch by Lulu and heels from Next, Charlene was unanimously agreed by the judges as the g Hotel Best Dressed Lady.

Runner up Moira O’ Toole was crowned winner of ‘the g Hotel Best Hat’ as she wowed in a red and pink straw headpiece that she made and designed herself.

The g Hotel Best Hat Prize included a €1,000 voucher for Kilkenny Shop, a luxurious two night Galway Getaway in a Junior Suite at the g Hotel with gourmet dinner and spa day for two in ESPA at the g Hotel.

Moira O’ Toole from Kilkenny was crowned the winner of ‘the g Hotel Best Hat’ as she wowed in a red and pink straw headpiece that she made and designed herself . Photo: Hany Marzouk.

The task of choosing the winners was tackled by General Manager of the g Hotel & Spa, Andrew Drysdale; entrepreneur and previous best dressed winner, Chanelle Lady McCoy; fashion editor, Bairbre Power and Mandy Maher of Catwalk Model Agency.

Speaking as the awards were presented in the Parade Ring, Andrew Drysdale said:

“It has been a privilege to partner with the Galway Races Summer Festival for the last three years. The g Hotel & Spa is renowned for style and luxury and this year’s winners of ‘the g Hotel Best Dressed Lady’ and ‘the g Hotel Best Hat’ truly epitomise the elegance and timelessness of the g Hotel."

"We are grateful to all those that have supported us today and invite you back to the hotel for our annual Ladies Day party from 7pm including live music with Paul Harrington on piano, Ken Kirwan Jazz and live bands until late and of course our evening g Best Hat and g Dapper Gent competitions.”

