Charity offering chance to win free shower timers to help cut water waste during heatwave

How long do you take in the shower? As the country basks in a rare heatwave, we have been asked to conserve water as supplies come under pressure.

A national charity environmental organisation, Global Action Plan Ireland, is offering free shower timers in an effort to get people to cut their showers short and save water.

They have a limited number of the timers which allow users a total of four minutes in the shower.

They said that, on average, a 10-minute power shower uses 250 litres of water, so by reducing that to four minutes you can save around 150 litres of water.

Vanessa Moore, CEO of Global Action Plan Ireland, said: “We believe that all of us can choose to make a difference to our environment and our pockets with small, realistic changes to behaviour.

"People are leading busy lives so our organisation offers practical solutions that can be easily done without too much time and effort.

"We are delighted that the very real need for water conservation is getting some awareness with the current weather. Water is precious and our mindsets need to change. Part of this is being savvy with the water we use and this includes the time we take in the shower all year round.”

To win a free shower timer, just log on to the Global Action Plan Ireland Facebook page or @gapireland on Instagram to take part in a quiz or leave a comment using #showergoals, #showerconfessions or #gapireland.