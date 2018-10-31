Charities offer advise on how to keep your pet safe this Halloween

Back to Animal Welfare Discover Home

It's true what they say about dog being a man's best friend and even more true that our pets are our family and we would do anything to keep them safe.

Although Halloween brings with it creative costumes, frightening masks and bucket loads of mouth-watering sweets, it can also be a somewhat dangerous time of the year.

This is unfortunately particularly true for our furry friends.

Obvious dangers posed to pets on All Hallows Eve are loud noises, open bonfires and fireworks but there are also risks within the home that are worth taking note of.

The not-so-obvious scares for pets include people calling to the front door and dressing your pet up in a costume. It could very well be your own costume to give them a fright.

Certain sweets that will be collected door to door such as raisins and chocolate are toxic to pets and should be avoided. Look out for those wrappers also!

Pet charities have offered their advice on how to keep your pet safe and out of any danger tonight.

Meanwhile, people have taken the craze of dressing their pets up for Halloween to a new extreme with AJ+ reporting that 18% of Americans will dress their pets up for Halloween.

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

PetsAnimalsAnimal WelfareHalloweenSafety

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover