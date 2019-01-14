Channel your inner Jessica Fletcher for this murder mystery day in Cork

Do you have dreams of being a brilliant detective? Can you solve Agatha Christie novels halfway through the book?

Well, we have the perfect day out for you.

CluedUpp is taking its cue from Peaky Blinders, featuring Cork's Cillian Murphy, and heading Leeside with a 1920s themed murder-mystery day.

The team behind CluedUpp describe it as "a giant game of Cluedo" where you have to "spot a liar and catch a killer".

On June 8 in Cork city centre, teams will gather to solve the self-guided 'Sneaky Finders - The Mystery' through the award-winning event-app.

The event will last between one and four hours, but organisers say the average squad of detectives take around two hours and 20 minutes to solve the crime.

Prizes will be awarded to: Fastest team

Best fancy dress (Sneaky Finders/1920s inspired)

Best team picture

Best team name

Best little detective (kids prize)

Best K-9 detective (dogs prize)

Want to know more?

"It’s 1921 and the bustling industrial town of Millingham, near Cork, has awoke on a misty morning to find one of its most feared residents has been poisoned," the description reads.

"As the smoke lifts the rumours spread across town as to what could have happened and who could be responsible. Rest assured this isn’t going to be straightforward.

With money, crime and power come enemies from all walks of life, but who would be daring enough to do this?

"Special branch need assistance with solving this crime and you have been seconded from the murder squad.

"As the complicated investigation continues, a list of suspects and witnesses emerge and it’s going to take your specialist skills to help catch the culprit!"

Team tickets for up to six people cost €40 and are available here.