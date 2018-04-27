‘Chairwolves’: Tweet about disabled parking spaces inspires novel

When Twitter user Daniel Lawson tweeted to his 150 or so followers about his problem with disabled car parking spaces, he probably didn’t expect to go viral.

But lo, he has, astronomically so, after it was reposted with a brilliant clapback.

Disabled parking should only be valid during business hours 9 to 5 Monday to Friday.

I cannot see any reason why people with genuine disabilities would be out beyond these times. #auspol — Daniel Lawson (@DanielLaw1998) April 16, 2018

That truly excellent response is from Jennifer Lee Rossman, a science fiction writer who has spinal muscular atrophy and uses a powerchair.

I have spinal muscular atrophy and use a powerchair. And I don't take crap from anybody. pic.twitter.com/zphLZXoWay — Jennifer Lee Rossman 🦖♿️🏳️‍🌈 (@JenLRossman) April 26, 2018

Jennifer’s response to Daniel’s tweet has been liked more than 324,000 times and been shown a huge amount of appreciation on Twitter.

Perhaps the greatest reaction to it, though, is the question: What if there were disabled werewolves?

Now I'm thinking about how a disabled werewolf story might work. Maybe they have a transforming wheelchair where they can turn it into a dog wheelchair? If they have an assistance dog, would that just be really confusing for the dog, or make it easier to communicate? — Arden (@truejellyfish) April 25, 2018

I don't know. I guess it depends on how completely you transform. Are you fluent in canine language? What if you're paralyzed and can't use your tail for communication?

Would you still smell like their human? — Jennifer Lee Rossman 🦖♿️🏳️‍🌈 (@JenLRossman) April 25, 2018

Naturally, given Jennifer is a sci-fi writer, many suggested the story of a disabled werewolf is one they want to hear from her.

This book needs to happen. I will buy it. — Jeremiah Orr (@JerryOnJava) April 26, 2018

And guess what?

It’s totally happening.

Okay guys. Disabled werewolf book is happening. Eventually. I'm a slow writer and publishing is a slow business.



But it's going to be called Chairwolves.



(Sequel idea: Chairwolves of London)#Chairwolves https://t.co/5PkOLqRKOg — Jennifer Lee Rossman 🦖♿️🏳️‍🌈 (@JenLRossman) April 26, 2018

That’s right, Chairwolves.

The internet can take a break for a bit, because it just peaked.