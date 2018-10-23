Center Parcs is building the biggest spa in Ireland and it looks amazing

Center Parcs is due to open its first Irish outlet in Co Longford next summer and today it shared some very exciting news.

It will be home to the largest spa in the country, the Aqua Sana spa retreat in the forest.

Described as a 'sensory escape', Aqua Sana will be Ireland’s largest stand-alone spa, boasting 14 treatments rooms and 23 unique spa experiences.

It will measure over 2,500 square-meters and cost €10m.

Center Parcs Ireland has also announced that skincare brand Elemis and Irish spa brand Voya have been selected as spa suppliers for Aqua Sana.

"We are really excited to be introducing Aqua Sana to Ireland in 2019 and welcoming guests to our unique, luxury forest retreat," said Kay Pennington, Aqua Sana group spa manager.

"We are thrilled to announce Voya and Elemis as the Aqua Sana spa suppliers for Center Parcs Longford Forest, which will open in 2019.

Aqua Sana will offer a variety of treatments and we know that Voya and Elemis are the ideal beauty brands to provide our guests with the best possible spa experience.

Sounds like bliss.

Plans to develop Center Parcs Longford Forest were announced in April 2015.

The resort will offer weekend and midweek family breaks in the unique setting of Longford Forest. It will include 466 luxury lodges and 30 stylish apartments which will accommodate up to 2,500 guests.