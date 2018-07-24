Celine Dion’s latest Instagram has become the source for internet memes

Back to Music Discover Home

Celine Dion is a music legend who ’s adored by millions of fans and is nothing short of an icon.

Therefore, it’s no surprise when her latest Instagram quickly got the meme treatment.

Dion is rocking her yellow power suit and is bringing us fierce, businesswoman vibes.

Twitter user, Matthew Cherry thought the pic looked like an album cover and asked users what they thought it should be titled.

Here are some of our favourites.
KEYWORDS: Celine Dion, Twitter, Instagram, Memes, Funny

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover