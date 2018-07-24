Celine Dion’s latest Instagram has become the source for internet memes

Celine Dion is a music legend who ’s adored by millions of fans and is nothing short of an icon.

Therefore, it’s no surprise when her latest Instagram quickly got the meme treatment.

Dion is rocking her yellow power suit and is bringing us fierce, businesswoman vibes.

Twitter user, Matthew Cherry thought the pic looked like an album cover and asked users what they thought it should be titled.

What’s the name of this mixtape? pic.twitter.com/7ygYdCkHLP — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 24, 2018

Here are some of our favourites.

My Heart Will Go Off https://t.co/180dUNvi98 — Drue 🙋🏽‍♂️ (@druenellie) July 24, 2018

Celine the Don https://t.co/yGKHKjn61f — August 1st Lioness♌🦁 (@CarmillaLusta) July 24, 2018

Get Rich Or Dion Trying https://t.co/drkxSHmW3I — Yung Skeybou (งツ)ว (@manuelbousquet) July 24, 2018

Views ... but from the inside pic.twitter.com/k5fSNz7c3I — Joe Smith (@joesmith628) July 24, 2018

Kodak Yellow. — Ron Gilmer (@IdiotboxWatcher) July 24, 2018