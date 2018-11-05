Cattle farmer in US discovers ingenious way to herd his cows

A farmer in the US has found an ingenious way to herd his cattle, with the cows following him rather than than running away.

Twitter user @KYFarmboy408 posted a video of him driving a tractor with a trough of food dragging along behind it – the effect of which you can probably guess already.

All too easy.

Naturally, people are impressed by the farmer’s creativity.

The farmer was pretty happy about the situation himself, too.

Others farmers also shared their thoughts – and it turns out it’s not an unprecedented trick.

Farmers aren’t half clever.- Press Association

