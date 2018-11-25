Cats drinking from taps are the best new entertainment online

A video of a cat’s futile attempts to drink water from a tap has inspired other pet owners to come forward with their own feline drinking problems.

The mog that started it all off is Dusty, whose brave lapping at nothing but air as water pours past him has been viewed millions of times.

He’s trying his Best pic.twitter.com/F9C4K9A2of — My Venmo is @Wilfried (@socialaskan) November 23, 2018

“I think the lesson we can take away is that even when things aren’t going our way perseverance is important,” cameraman Wilfried told the Press Association.

Dusty is owned by the family of the Harvard student’s girlfriend Sophie.

“He’s been doing this thing with the water since he was little,” added Wilfried, from Noorvik, Alaska. “It’s apparently somewhat of a bad habit for him now, as he will leap onto the sink and meow at anyone nearby until they turn the faucet on.”

Wilfried said the best way people have been reacting to the viral post is by replying with their cats doing the same thing, and these seven of the best responses are testament to that.

1. Some put there bodies on the line

He is doing a lot better than my guy pic.twitter.com/3mk9127Eh4 — Justin (@Justiiinn_) November 24, 2018

2. Some just wanted a shower with their songs

3. Others have a handy trick

with a lil practice he can be like my sink daughter pic.twitter.com/dHEJDhKCK3 — Stream Party For One on Spotify! (@abrahamrebollo) November 25, 2018

4. Others just try

5. This one’s almost there

6. Rafi has it pretty much under control

Rafi the Cat pic.twitter.com/wja1LB3APs — Ann Forman Golledge (@Ann4tweet) November 24, 2018

7. And finally, some are just experts

now this is some varsity level form pic.twitter.com/uk5UDUMM5Q — novembre oliver (@allofhertrout) November 24, 2018

Keep doing your best cats.

- Press Association