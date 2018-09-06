Cats, books and snacks: The eclectic items needed to summon people like a spell

People pick songs and books to take with them on Desert Island Discs, but a new Twitter shoutout is reversing the quandary somewhat.

Instead of what would you take with you, writer Hannah Whitten asked what five items would guarantee your presence.

Or to put it another way…

The shoutout has had people listing everything from their favourite drinks and games consoles, to chocolate, treats and cats.

Melissa Joan Hart Cat GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

With even JK Rowling taking part.

Elsewhere people requested pens, paper, doughnuts, and their entire “books to read” pile.

Book GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

People who suggested they needed perfectly ripe fruit to be summoned acknowledged their presence would be difficult to bring about.

Naturally, with a hint of magic mentioned, Harry Potter came to people’s attention.

Harry Potter Hp GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Which made the JK Rowling tweet feel part of a (salt) circle of its own making.

The requests were broad…

But wow, people really like cats.

Cats Hugging GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association
