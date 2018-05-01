Cat flap: four kittens rescued from narrow space between houses

Four kittens are in “good condition” after being rescued from a narrow space between two houses.

The four-week-old cats were found trapped between properties in Church Road, Hounslow, west London, on April 25 after their mother was believed to have been hit by a car.

RSPCA officer Joe Tambini said a concerned member of the public raised the alarm after hearing animals in distress.

The space between two properties where the kittens were trapped (RSPCA/PA)

He said: “(They) heard the kittens crying through the night and thought the sound was a trapped bird until they spotted an adult dead cat in the street.

“These four-week-old kittens are very young and vulnerable and were sadly left without their mum.”

The four female kittens were taken to RSPCA Putney Animal Hospital, where they are described as “doing fine”.

“I was really taken with them,” Mr Tambini said. “I’m hoping I might be able to rehome one of them myself.”

- Press Association