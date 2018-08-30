Cardigan Backyardigan: People are imagining what celebrities’ ‘real names’ are

Back to Discover Home

If you ever wondered what Cardi B’s real name is, it definitely isn’t Cardigan Backyardigan.

But that hasn’t stopped people online from speculating that it might be.

In fact Cardi B’s full name is Belcalis Almanzar, but Cardigan Backyardigan fits a highly enjoyable trend of extending the names of prominent people to make them joyful and new.

Musicians have featured heavily in the meme.

But it wasn’t just musicians who got their names extended – there was also room for fictional characters.

And even shops.

So now you know.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Names, Cardi B, Memes, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover