Cardiac arrest victim saved by miracle - but that’s not always the case

By Anna Cullen (Twitter: @AnnaCullen19)

Tony Cullen collapsed during an amateur soccer match with friends on February 9, 2012.

Tony was playing five-aside and was five minutes into the game when he collapsed on to the astro-turf.

Two men performed CPR for around 12 minutes before using a defribillator.

TonyCullen

Since Tony’s scare, preventative measures have now been implemented in his area. CPR courses have been held and defribillators have been installed.

A miracle occurred that night and Tony goes back to the scene with Anna Cullen to reflect on what happened and the lessons which have been learned.

This article and video is a submission to the annual University of Limerick / Landmark Media video competition