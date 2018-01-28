Car seized by Gardaí is like something out of Father Ted

An Garda Síochána proved once again they are the champions of Twitter with their latest ’pick-up’.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara, seized by the Gardaí in Donegal looks like it got into a little bit of an accident.

Can you spot the dent?

’God Ted look at that.....there’s a dent in the car’.

You won’t be able to straighten that out with the tap of a hammer.
By Greg Murphy

