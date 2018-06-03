Can't make it to Cork City Marathon today? Take part and follow participants' footsteps from your phone

Record numbers take to the streets of Cork city this morning for this year's Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon.

Over 8,500 individuals will take part in the race which kicks off at 8.30am.

While 8,500 participants is impressive, there are always people who could not take part but still want in on the action.

Introducing Real Time race Tracking, the live tracking app that allows people to take part whether individuals missed out on participating, or simply want to follow the footsteps of their loved ones on the 26.2 mile route.

While the course is officially measured in miles this app allows users to track race progress at the following key kilometre markers; 10k, 20k, 30k and 40k.

This new piece of race technology learns in real-time, profiling each participant and estimates their finish time based on their average speed. You can also view a leaderboard, virtually cheering the winners over the finish line.

The app is available to download from the App Store just in time for the kick-off of the fulll marathon at 8.30am and the half marathon at 10.15am.

- Digital Desk