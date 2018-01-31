Canadian girl loved Coppers so much she got this tattoo

Ah Coppers, Dublin's best culchie-loving nightclub holds a special place in everyone's heart...but it now has an even more special place...writes Sally Gorman.

One Canadian tourist appears to have fallen in love with the club so much that she's gotten its coordinates etched on her skin, forever.

Now, we are all partial to a bit of Coppers on a Saturday night...or any night for that matter - where else would you find the best of 90's tunes and the finest array of nurses, guards and GAA players in the country - but has this woman taken it a step too far?

By the sounds of it, she hasn't even been awarded a gold card yet, someone sort this lady out!

Charlotte Metin is due to head back home to Canada next month but one thing's for sure, she'll always find her way back our Coppers.

Just in case you're wondering, the coordinates are correct.

Must have been some shift eh?