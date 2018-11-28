Can you see a UFO in this video of Cork's Spike Island?

The country is on UFO-watch after some apparent sightings in recent weeks.

A number of aircraft off the south-west coast of Ireland earlier this month reported sighting an unidentified flying object in the airspace.

This is what they reported seeing (scroll to 17m to hear interaction):

The Aviation Authority of Ireland has launched an investigation.

The latest sighting was caught in a video which was taken over Spike Island in Cork Harbour by Luke Kelly-Wilmot.

Take a look:

Did you see it?

A black dot on the horizon appears to hover over the former island prison before moving quickly out of the shot.

What do you think? A sign of extra-terrestrial life or just a fly on the window? Tell us in the comments.

Digital Desk