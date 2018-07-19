Can you help Crumlin hospital reunite this teddy owl with his owner?

Back to Discover Home

For most people, their first/favourite teddy bear wore the hat of many people, your best friend, your playmate, your accomplice and the keeper of all your secrets.

Most of all, it was the one person who could comfort you when you were upset or sick so you can imagine one little person's distraught when they left their teddy at Crumlin hospital yesterday.

The little owl has golden eyes, a thick grey coat of feathers and a blue stripe down the front.

He is about 20cm tall and desperate to be returned to their owner.

But don't worry, the staff at Crumlin assure us that they are taking very good care of him while he waits patiently for his family at the CMRF Kindness Cart.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover