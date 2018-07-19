Can you help Crumlin hospital reunite this teddy owl with his owner?

For most people, their first/favourite teddy bear wore the hat of many people, your best friend, your playmate, your accomplice and the keeper of all your secrets.

Most of all, it was the one person who could comfort you when you were upset or sick so you can imagine one little person's distraught when they left their teddy at Crumlin hospital yesterday.

The little owl has golden eyes, a thick grey coat of feathers and a blue stripe down the front.

This little owl was left at the hospital today and he's waiting for his family at the CMRF Kindness Cart on the ground floor beside the canteen. Don't worry, we're taking good care of him 😊#CMRFCrumlin #EverySickChildDeservesEveryChance pic.twitter.com/cHvxN6cjc5 — CMRF Crumlin (@CMRF_Crumlin) July 18, 2018

He is about 20cm tall and desperate to be returned to their owner.

But don't worry, the staff at Crumlin assure us that they are taking very good care of him while he waits patiently for his family at the CMRF Kindness Cart.