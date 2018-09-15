Can you guess which are the most Instagrammed airports in the world?

Keeping up appearances on social media is rapidly becoming a major driver for people choosing their next holiday destination.

But Instagram-posting often starts before travellers have even gone through passport control. In fact, some airports are sexy enough to justify being featured on feeds, and with all that time to spend waiting for luggage to come off the carousel, why wouldn’t you take advantage of taking a few snaps?

Online flight booking engine Globehunters has scoured Instagram to find out which aiports get the most air time, and some of the results might come as a surprise. So next time you touch down in any of the below, make sure you have your camera phone fully charged.

1. Incheon International Airport, Korea

Number of posts: 1,295,111

View this post on Instagram 내사랑 인천공항 #daily #일상 #공항 #비행 #비행스타그램 #인천공항 #인천국제공항 #한국 #airport #flight #incheonairport #incheoninternationalairport #korea #design #interior A post shared by 이준호 Jun Ho Lee (@jnho_l) on Aug 29, 2016 at 7:59am PDT

2. Heathrow Airport, London, England

Number of posts: 557,239

View this post on Instagram 🎉 200k of you! 🎉 Thank you for being with us on @instagram. We look forward to sharing more beautiful moments at Heathrow with you, whilst seeing more of your amazing captures! Be sure to always share your moments with us using #HeathrowAirport. 😊✈️ A post shared by heathrow_airport (@heathrow_airport) on Sep 12, 2018 at 1:59am PDT

3. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Netherlands

Number of posts: 381,183

View this post on Instagram A good book lets you travel without moving your feet! Escape into your imagination at the Airport Library before starting your real journey. #books #travel #escape #imagination #library #amsterdam #airport #schiphol #aviation #takeoff A post shared by Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (@schiphol) on Aug 26, 2018 at 3:00am PDT

4. Sheremetyevo International Airport, Russia

Number of posts: 340,949

View this post on Instagram 8 сентября в 15:00 Прямой эфир! Осенняя корзина из природного материала. Не пропустите возможность научиться сделать шедевр. Я обожаю делать корзины. Особенно если материал собрал сам в лесу- это как раз тот случай. До встречи 8 сентября в 15:00! Будем творить красоту. А пока лечу в Милан , словить последние лучи лета 🌞 A post shared by Дмитрий Туркан (@dmitryturcan) on Sep 4, 2018 at 10:07pm PDT

5. Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan

Number of posts: 339,376

View this post on Instagram * * 高まる期待 🛫🗻 次こそ👍 * 🇯🇵Boeing787 DREAM🌙LINER ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS Tokyo Haneda International Airport HND/RJTT * ✈️#instagramaviation #instaplane #airbusboeingaviation #staralliance #boeinglovers #Boeing787 #aviation4u #kings_transports #airplanefromtheworld #ana_jp #allnipponairways #ANA旅 #megaplane 📷#LUMIX #FZ1000 #LumixLounge #lumixlife #lumixones #コンデジら部 A post shared by ɴᴀʙᴇ (@nabe_54) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:24am PST

6. Singapore Changi Airport

Number of posts: 323,269

View this post on Instagram My favourite dating spot in #ChangiAirport is _____. Go to our Instastory for more inspiration on romantic spots to visit when you're next in Changi! 💕 #ChangiT4 A post shared by Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) (@changiairport) on Aug 23, 2018 at 2:10am PDT

7. Gatwick Airport, UK

Number of posts: 240,774

View this post on Instagram Up, up and away! ✈️ . Great view of our airport in the sunshine! Thanks for sharing @tommykyt22 . #gatwick #aviation #planespotting A post shared by Gatwick Airport (@gatwickairport) on Apr 10, 2018 at 5:55am PDT

- Press Association