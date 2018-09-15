Can you guess which are the most Instagrammed airports in the world?
15/09/2018 - 07:45:00Back to Discover Home
Keeping up appearances on social media is rapidly becoming a major driver for people choosing their next holiday destination.
But Instagram-posting often starts before travellers have even gone through passport control. In fact, some airports are sexy enough to justify being featured on feeds, and with all that time to spend waiting for luggage to come off the carousel, why wouldn’t you take advantage of taking a few snaps?
Online flight booking engine Globehunters has scoured Instagram to find out which aiports get the most air time, and some of the results might come as a surprise. So next time you touch down in any of the below, make sure you have your camera phone fully charged.
1. Incheon International Airport, Korea
Number of posts: 1,295,111
2. Heathrow Airport, London, England
Number of posts: 557,239
3. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Netherlands
Number of posts: 381,183
4. Sheremetyevo International Airport, Russia
Number of posts: 340,949
5. Haneda Airport, Tokyo, Japan
Number of posts: 339,376
6. Singapore Changi Airport
Number of posts: 323,269
7. Gatwick Airport, UK
Number of posts: 240,774
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here