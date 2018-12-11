Can you guess what Ireland's most-loved Netflix movie was this year?

The year is almost at an end, can you believe it?

In 2018 Ireland fell back in love with romcoms (and the world fell hard for Noah Centineo).

We met the new fab five when Queer Eye debuted on Netflix (yep, that was only this year), and the wickedly talented Kiernan Shipka cast a spell on us in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

It was a year with plenty of true crime stories to unravel, and we were scared senseless thanks to The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix. Add to that Anne with an E with Amy Beth McNulty, a trip back to Litchfield and a heap of drama in Riverdale and it feels like now might be a good time to look back on the series, shows and stars Ireland watched, rewatched and fell in love with this year.

The films we fell in love with this year:

Nothing says true love quite like repetition, which is why we revisited these films again and again and again…. (fun fact: nearly 50% of viewers re-watched #1 and #2)

1. The Kissing Booth

2. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

3. Roxanne Roxanne

The true crime shows we couldn’t get enough of this year:

1. Making A Murderer

2. Girls Incarcerated

3. The Staircase

4. Evil Genius

5. Drug Lords

The stars we fell in love with this year:

We watched, we liked, we followed. From Spanish heartthrobs to French tuck aficionados, these are the talent who got us double tapping throughout the year.

1. The Fab Five (Queer Eye)

2. Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

3. Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth)

4. Miguel Herrán (Elite / La Casa de Papel)

5. Jaime Lorente Lopez (Elite / La Casa de Papel)

6. Maria Pedraza (Elite / La Casa de Papel)

7. Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Sierra Burgess is a Loser)

8. Joey King (The Kissing Booth)

9. Hannah Gadsby (Nanette)

10. Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

The sci-fi, fantasy and psychological thrillers we raced through in 2018

1. The Haunting of Hill House

2. The Rain

3. Lost in Space

4. Altered Carbon

5. Maniac

Based on Netflix films released between January 1 to November 28, 2018 that with the highest rewatch rate. Based on global viewing. Ranking on this list has no relation to overall viewing