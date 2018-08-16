Can you guess these book titles based on cryptic descriptions of their plots?

If you think you know your books, these social media users have a test for you.

Reddit user montemole asked people on the website to describe their favourite novel without actually naming the book, and some are incredibly difficult.

Here are 10 of the best, which you might find very hard to guess!

1. Let’s start with a fairly easy one…

Comment from discussion IntoTheBlueKingdoms’s comment from discussion "What’s your favorite novel without saying the actual name of the book?"

Answer: Moby Dick by Herman Melville.

2. This novel is beloved among young adults.

Comment from discussion ConsistentMastodon’s comment from discussion "What’s your favorite novel without saying the actual name of the book?"

Answer: Holes by Louis Sachar.

3. Can you guess this terrifying book?

Comment from discussion onlyzuul83’s comment from discussion "What’s your favorite novel without saying the actual name of the book?"

Answer: IT by Stephen King.

4. What about this cryptic description?

Comment from discussion Speffeddude’s comment from discussion "What’s your favorite novel without saying the actual name of the book?"

Answer: The Great Gatsby by F Scott Fitzgerald.

5. This book is an incredibly famous one.

Comment from discussion montemole’s comment from discussion "What’s your favorite novel without saying the actual name of the book?"

Answer: 1984 by George Orwell.

6. A boat and a tiger are your only clues here.

Comment from discussion Nacho_7258’s comment from discussion "What’s your favorite novel without saying the actual name of the book?"

Answer: Life Of Pi by Yann Martel.

7. What about this book?

Comment from discussion indiajl’s comment from discussion "What’s your favorite novel without saying the actual name of the book?"

Answer: The Stranger by Albert Camus.

8. Could you guess this book from this iconic line?

Comment from discussion Zombiellen’s comment from discussion "What’s your favorite novel without saying the actual name of the book?"

Answer: Gone With The Wind by Margaret Mitchell.

9. Can you guess this scary classic?

Comment from discussion ReeG’s comment from discussion "What’s your favorite novel without saying the actual name of the book?"

Answer: The Picture Of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde.

10. If you’ve read this incredibly long epic, you’re impressive.

Comment from discussion Jeear’s comment from discussion "What’s your favorite novel without saying the actual name of the book?"

Answer: Les Miserables by Victor Hugo.

- Press Association