Can you guess these 10 classic goals described with emojis?

Some goals are so memorable you don’t even need words or footage to be reminded of them.

Prompted by football magazine Mundial, Twitter users have been sharing just such classic moments of the beautiful game by describing them using emojis.

So as not to ruin the fun, the answers to which goals these 10 examples represent can be found at the bottom of the article.

1.

2.

3.

. 👟👨🏽‍🦲🇧🇷

💨

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️👨🏻‍🦲🇫🇷 😱

🥅

!GOL! 🔥 — Un fan del Murcia (@RealMurciamania) December 6, 2018

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

And here are the answers…

1. Divock Origi’s bizarre winner for Liverpool against Everton on Sunday December 2, following Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s error.

2. Brazil’s classic team goal against Italy in the 1970 World Cup Final, which was finished emphatically by Carlos Alberto.

3. Brazilian Roberto Carlos’s extraordinary free kick against France at the 1997 Tournoi de France, which spun off the outside of his boot and around the wall.

4. American Carli Lloyd’s goal against Japan in the Fifa Women’s World Cup Final won the Puskas award for goal of the year in 2015, after she chipped the keeper from the halfway line.

5. French fullback Benjamin Pavard’s stunning strike against Argentina during the 2018 World Cup.

6. Hal Robson-Kanu’s cheeky turn skinned the Belgium defenders and sent Wales through to the semi-final of Euro 2016. (Joe Giddens/PA)

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s incredible long-range bicycle kick for Sweden during their 4-2 victory against England in 2012.

8. Tagging Dele Alli may have been a giveaway, but the youngster’s wonderful flick and volley against Crystal Palace in 2016, when he was just 19, was a marvel to behold.

9. Another one from Ibrahimovic, this time the Major League Soccer Goal of the Year 2018, which announced him early to the US competition, as he thundered in a looping long range strike to level the game against LAFC.

Was it ever in doubt?!



The 2018 @ATT Goal of the Year belongs to @Ibra_official. 💥 pic.twitter.com/84QMLnihRb — Major League Soccer🏆 (@MLS) November 13, 2018

10. Didier Drogba’s penalty against Bayern Munich won Chelsea the Champions League Final in 2012 to cap off a truly remarkable campaign.

