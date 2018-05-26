Calls for John McGuirk to honour pledge and retire from political campaigns
Social media users are calling on John McGuirk make good on a pledge he made to fellow No campaigner Keith Mills.
On March 31, Mr McGuirk tweeted that he would "never take a political job again" if Dublin Central won 75% of the vote in the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.
He said: "Ok, tell you what, if Dublin Central is 75% yes on the day (3-1), I will never take a political job again and recommend you for any position. And if the overall vote in Dublin is 80% yes (4-1) I'll donate a grand to a charity of your choice. You're just wrong. Flat wrong."
The Dublin Central constituency has in fact closed at 76.51% in favour of Yes, just over the 3-1 margin.
His comment came after Mr Mills suggested that "traditionally conservative" Dublin Central was likely to vote 3-1 in favour of Yes.
He said: "My sources are good. Even the traditionally conservative Dublin Central likely to be 3-1 Yes."
Ok, tell you what, if Dublin Central is 75% yes on the day (3-1), I will never take a political job again and recommend you for any position. And if the overall vote in Dublin is 80% yes (4-1) I'll donate a grand to a charity of your choice. You're just wrong. Flat wrong.— John McGuirk (@john_mcguirk) March 31, 2018
Twitter users have been quick to remind Mr McGuirk about his suggestion and are calling on him to follow through.
So... John, you still up for this?— Brendan Halpin (@Feadpool) May 25, 2018
Dublin Central is in and it's 76% pic.twitter.com/vWJuEKLq7O— LindAre You Voting Yes TODAY 🔪🦀 (@Bubblenoma) May 26, 2018
what was that you said???...you'll never take a political job again...righty ho...#RepealedThe8th pic.twitter.com/zo2Cu9w6A1— mⒶryteatowel (@maryteatowel) May 26, 2018
May 26, 2018
We didn't forget you'd said this John! #TogetherForYes #repealth8th #TaForMna— Ursula 🤰💗✌ YES 🇮🇪 in awe of mná (@tangentfairy) May 25, 2018
