Calling all desert lovers - Ireland has a new festival taking place this summer

If you have a sweet tooth like us then you've most likely clicked in to find out the relevant what, when and where of Ireland's first desert festival.

Delighted to be part of The @wearefstvlr but now which one of our fabulous dessert options will we enter? The Legendary Cornstore COOKIE PAN is def one not to ignore! What do you think? #dessert #dessertfestival #dessertFSTVL #cookiepan pic.twitter.com/hiz2oHolII — Cornstore Restaurant (@cornstore_cork) June 25, 2018

What? Ireland's first desert festival with hundreds of venues taking part to showcase the most delicious specialities they can come up with.

When? The week-long festival will run from July 23 to July 29.

Where? The festival will be celebrated by hundreds of restaurants, cafés, doughnut shops, creperies, and ice cream parlours across Ireland whether it is pop-up events, tastings, workshops, Man versus Food challenges or creating a unique dessert.

The festival was launched at Cork’s Casanova Gelato, who created a 13lb Jägermeister gelato sundae for the special event.

Just a normal day at #dessertFSTVL HQ, carrying a ginormous 13lb @JagermeisterIre gelato sundae down the street 😈😅 pic.twitter.com/afAP0jzNV8 — FSTVLR (@wearefstvlr) July 4, 2018

If that's anything to go by then roll on July 23.

Get those taste buds to work and think about the calories later. It's treat yourself #DessertFSTVL-style time.

- Digital Desk