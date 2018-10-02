Calling all Aoifes, Sarahs, Seáns, Ciaras and Pippa O'Connor - this pub is offering free beverages

Swans Bar in Curragha, Co Meath is offering quite the generous deal to kick the month of October.

If your name is Aoife, Sarah, Seán or Ciara then there is guaranteed free drink on the house.

You might even bump into Pippa O'Connor who has also been offered a free beverage, to which she obliged.

We're not guaranteeing that Pippa will be seated at the opposite table but we can guarantee a free pint at a gem of a pub with a snug fireplace and colourful comfy beer garden in a small village in the middle of Meath.

What more could you want?

