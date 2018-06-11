Cake failure on ‘The Great British Bake Off: The Professionals’ will leave you feeling sad

Back to Reality TV Discover Home

Kelly and Katie, from Women's Institute Cookery School, dreams came down crumbling when their cake fell in front of the judges.

Nearly everyone froze in shock when they saw the detailed cake come tumbling down.

People quickly took to Twitter to tweet their reactions to the two ladies dreams quite literally crumbling before them.

Unsurprisingly, it wasn't meant to be for Kelly and Katie, with them leaving the show.
KEYWORDS: Cake, Bake off, Failure, Trending, Twitter

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover