Cadbury Twitter account narrowly averted disaster after Creme Egg pronunciation gaffe

Creme Eggs are a beloved chocolate snack in the build-up to Easter, but Cadbury almost got themselves into hot water over the pronunciation of the delicious treat.

It all started when one Twitter user innocently asked the confectionery company whether the correct pronunciation was “CREAM or CREM”.

Cadbury swiftly replied with a tweet that has since been deleted.

A tweet from @CadburyUK which has since been deleted – (Twitter/@CadburyUK)

The reaction to that since-deleted tweet was not positive.

One social media user wrote: “This has hurt my feelings,” another claimed: “You sit on a throne of lies,” and another Twitter user added: “You’ve made my wife cry.”

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker was quickly on the case, having absolutely none of it from the chocolate makers.

What is happening here? The walls are falling in! Crem Egg? This can’t be true https://t.co/53XNCpHe2R — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 20, 2018

And it would appear that this particular intervention alerted Cadbury to the fact they had made a mistake.

In their response they said they had “missed out the ‘a'” and confirmed the correct pronunciation was in fact: “Cream”.

Looks like we missed out the ‘a’ there! Most definitely pronounced as ‘Cream’ egg! 😁 — Cadbury UK (@CadburyUK) February 20, 2018

Cadbury fixed their mistake just in time by the look of it, with some applauding their quick recovery, and others just relieved to see things go back to normal.

Don’t panic everyone... all is right with the world again 😂#CremeAsInCream https://t.co/lhvEvkF7Bq — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 20, 2018

Phew! — Peter Silcock (@PeterSilcock) February 20, 2018

Drama in the confectionery aisle.