Bus Éireann to provide Cork City with free travel for Culture Night

With just one week to go before Cork city comes alive on Culture Night, the wheels are in motion to roll out a night that Cork will remember for months to come.

Patrons of the annual extravaganza on Friday, September 21, will no doubt be thrilled to hear that a hugely important element of Culture Night is returning for yet another year - namely the Bus Éireann Culture Buses.

These strategically placed bus routes provide visitors with transport links around the city during one of the busiest nights of the year.

Better still, the buses are free of charge to those who avail of the three designated services during the big night.

The Bus Éireann Culture Night bus service will begin at 7pm and run until 9pm that night, with buses leaving approximately every 20 minutes from the three Culture Bus stops at City Hall.

These circuits include the Orange Route, which runs from City Hall at Eglinton Street to Blackrock Castle; the Pink Route, which runs from City Hall at Terence Mac Swiney Quay to Collins Barracks; and the Green Route, which runs from City Hall at Anglesea Street to Wilton.

Passengers on the Culture Buses will be entertained by Cyclone Rep. Theatre Company, who will bring 'The Bard on the Bus'- short scenes and monologues from some of Shakespeare's greatest plays.

Bus Éireann's Cork headquarters on Parnell Place will also be well worth a visit during Cork City Culture Night, as the city's bus station comes alive with the sound of music.

Performances will begin at 5:30pm on the night will feature well-known Cork groups, like Cumann na bPíobairí Corcaigh (Cork Piper's Club), High Hopes Choir and the Douglas branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

For the most up-to-date Cork City Culture Night news visit the Culture Night website or follow the event online on Facebook or Twitter