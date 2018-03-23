Burglars who broke into a cafe found a hilarious note they were definitely not expecting

Niugini Arabica cafe in Canberra, Australia, was victim of a burglary this week, however their home-made security system ensured that they didn’t have too much taken.

An ingenious note, reading “haha, no money”, was left inside the till overnight to let the robbers know that they would leave empty handed.

George Levantis, an employee at the cafe, posted the photo of the note on Reddit, saying: “The thief was greeted by this note I left inside the register.”

The post now has over 65,000 upvotes, with plenty of people praising the cafe’s original and effective security tactic, and poking fun at the unfortunate thief.

Levantis said: “The note’s been there for sixish years since the day we opened… I updated the note to uphold the tradition.

“There were actually three thieves, and apart from the phone they also took 2kg of coffee as they left, which proves they have excellent taste in coffee.”

Australian Capital Territory Policing confirmed that an investigation is ongoing into the burglary.