Burger King takes a swipe at gender inequality with its latest ad

Burger King is drawing attention to product price inequality with an advert secretly filmed at one of their branches.

The video shows customers ordering chicken fries, only for the women to discover their meal was more expensive.

The only difference in the product is its packaging, a pink box featuring a chicken with eyelashes as opposed to the classic red, yellow and black box.

The box for men was priced at 1.69 dollars, but for women it was a huge 3.09 dollars.

In the video, outraged customers argue with the server, who tells one woman: “But when you go into the drug store and you pay 2 dollars more for your razor blades, do you say something then?”

The women he is speaking to look perplexed, answering “no”.

This isn’t the first time the fast food chain has taken a stand on social issues. Previous adverts include explaining internet neutrality and raising awareness of bullying.

