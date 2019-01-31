Bubbles caught on camera freezing in mid-air as Chicago gripped by Polar Vortex

The United States city of Chicago is experiencing Arctic levels of cold as the Midwest is gripped by a Polar Vortex, and one social media user has demonstrated the low temperatures by freezing bubbles in mid-air.

Footage captured by Beth Wekerle on Instagram shows toy bubbles being blown and quickly falling frozen due to the extreme weather.

The video was taken in a suburb of Chicago, where people have experienced frozen doorknobs, high levels of snow, and an iced-over Lake Michigan.

The Nasa Earth Twitter account explained that the dramatic cold weather was caused by the Polar Vortex, which usually “swirls around the Arctic”.

Nasa said: “Recently, this pressure system has been less stable, spilling colder air south and bringing record-low temperatures to parts of the continental US.”

The temperature in Chicago is currently minus 27C (minus 16.6F), but looks set to rise to 8C (46.4F) by the end of the week.

- Press Association