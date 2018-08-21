“Britney was alright too” - Sligo man catches up on football highlights during concert

Britney Spears rocked the 3 Arena last night but it looks like for one Sligo man Raffaele Cretaro’s goal was all he really cared about.

Michael Rogers went to see the pop singer with his girlfriend and her friends but decided to catch the highlights of the Sligo Rovers v Limerick game before the show began.

However, Michael’s actions didn’t go unnoticed by some concertgoers and it didn't take long before he was shared for all to see on social media.

This man is watching the match at Britney. The neccckkkkk pic.twitter.com/GvvWfkhc6n — Sarah Breen (@SarahJayBee) August 20, 2018

Soon people began sharing their reactions to the hilarious pic.

bahahahahahahahah, this made me laugh so much. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) August 20, 2018

Legend whoever he is! — Des Curran (@Desicurran) August 21, 2018

That man is my hero. — Paddy (@paddyopaddyo) August 20, 2018

Michael’s dedication didn't go unnoticed by the club and Cretaro himself.

Great dedication Michael 👏 Oops we only did it away from home again 🔴⚪️ — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) August 21, 2018