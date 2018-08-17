Brides getting a haircut during their wedding is a thing now – see one stunning transformation
Often, brides will alter their look slightly for their wedding reception, or before evening guests arrive. Maybe removing a long train or veil, getting their hair put into an up-do, or adding a glitzy necklace.
Some brides will even change into a whole new dress, a la Meghan Markle, who swapped her huge Givenchy gown for a slinky silk halterneck number by Stella McCartney (well, big gowns aren’t the easiest to dance in!).
But have you ever been at a wedding where the bride unveiled a new haircut at the reception?
That’s what some newlyweds are now choosing to do, adding a whole extra level of drama to the big post-ceremony reveal.
Kayla Cummings walked down the aisle in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with long, blonde cascading waves…
Cummings then had hair stylist AJ Palace, who also happens to be her sister, get to work with her scissors, to create a wavy long bob for the evening.
“Kayla really wanted to change her look for the reception,” Palace told Refinery29.
“She knew she wanted to cut her hair short right after the wedding, so she floated this idea to cut her hair as her second look. She asked if I would feel comfortable cutting it at the reception, and I thought it was the best idea.”
Cummings also changed her outfit by removing her swishy overskirt to reveal a floor-length, lace-covered gown, and added red lipstick as the finishing touch.
Tracey Manner is another bride who went for the wedding-day chop, with stylist Matt Fugate taking several inches off her long, auburn locks.
What these brides have in common, apart from their desire for a major ‘wow’ moment at their weddings, is that they’re very close to their hairdressers.
This isn’t something you should attempt with a stylist you hardly know, because a disastrous haircut is bad at the best of times, but on your wedding day? It doesn’t bear thinking about.
But if you trust your hairdresser implicitly, and you’ve got time to disappear for a bit of scissor action on your big day, this is certainly one way to impress your guests – and your new hubby, of course.
“More than half my brides cut off their hair immediately after their wedding,” Palace says.
“If you’re planning on cutting your hair after the wedding — why not just do it at the wedding, and make it the coolest second-look reveal?”
