Brexit Shambles: Twitter highlights from the ongoing soap drama that is Brexit

British Foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit minister David Davis have resigned leaving Theresa May's government in shambles.

The ongoing drama surrounding Brexit has proved more entertaining than Love island at times.

We took to Twitter to find out what people are saying on the latest turn of events.

Here are some of our favourites.

People wondered what Theresa May was thinking after Davis & Johnson's resignation.

While some tried to keep calm and hope that football is 'coming home'.

Overall, many didn't have high expectations when it came to Brexit.

Although it may seem like chaos, we can't help but love the drama of it all.
KEYWORDS: Brexit, Thersa May, UK, Twitter, Boris Johnson

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

