Brexit Shambles: Twitter highlights from the ongoing soap drama that is Brexit

British Foreign secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit minister David Davis have resigned leaving Theresa May's government in shambles.

The ongoing drama surrounding Brexit has proved more entertaining than Love island at times.

We took to Twitter to find out what people are saying on the latest turn of events.

Here are some of our favourites.

People wondered what Theresa May was thinking after Davis & Johnson's resignation.

We now cross live to 10 Downing Street... pic.twitter.com/ehDwkJUwWp — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) July 9, 2018

Theresa May when another resignation letter ends up on her desk pic.twitter.com/ABqCsi715R — Jonathon Murphy (@Jonathon_Murphy) July 9, 2018

Theresa May rn pic.twitter.com/rKTdpBn3AU — Philip Sim (@BBCPhilipSim) July 9, 2018

While some tried to keep calm and hope that football is 'coming home'.

Hopefully we can bring the World Cup trophy to the Brexit negotiations as some kind of get out of jail free card. — Jachiavelli (@Burbzz) July 9, 2018

Theresa May's Conservative Government is about as strong and stable as this guy... pic.twitter.com/SMLxC8zXv1 — GMB UNION (@GMB_union) July 9, 2018

Overall, many didn't have high expectations when it came to Brexit.

We go now live to the Brexit negotiations pic.twitter.com/D623yOA7hG — Felicity Morse (@FelicityMorse) July 9, 2018

Although it may seem like chaos, we can't help but love the drama of it all.