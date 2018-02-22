Brewdog is opening a Scottish hotel with in-room beer taps and a fridge in the shower

Scottish beer manufacturer Brewdog is to open its first hotel in early 2019.

The 26-room 'Doghouse hotel' will be located in Aberdeenshire and will have in-room beer taps, a shower beer fridge, and views from the window will include the company headquarters.

A statement on the company's website says: "DogHouse Ellon will rock 26 rooms overlooking our new brewhouse – so anyone who stays there can wake up to those brewday aromas (no alarm clock required). We are going all out on the rooms – each will have Punk IPA on tap and will be en-suite with a killer shower-beer fridge, so you are never more than an arm’s reach from a chilled craft beer!"

According to the UK Independent, the site will be the "world’s first crowdfunded craft beer hotel attached to a brand new BrewDog sour beer facility”.