Breast cancer survivor hoping to break world record for largest skinny dip

Cancer survivor Dee Featherstone is hoping to gather 2,000 women to take part in a charity skinny dip and create a new world record.

The Strip and Dip will take place on June 9 at a secluded beach in Wicklow and will raise vital funds for Aoibheann's Pink Tie.

The Strip and Dip event is now in its sixth year and to date it has raised over €153,000 for children's cancer. This year, the event is hoping for the biggest crowd yet.

The event is open to women only and you must be over 18.

Dee was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and is determined to show people that there is life after cancer.

"After all my treatment, I really thought I wanted to do something a bit different and something in 'Dee-style' as well - something fun," said Dee.

"So I was thinking, sure what better than get a whole gang of women together and get naked and run into the Irish Sea."

Dee held her first Strip and Dip event six years ago and says that it is an emotional and empowering day for the women involved.

"It's a highly emotional day because a lot of people have lost people to cancer.

"It's a celebration for people who have made it through and those thinking about loved ones who are going through it at the moment.

"It is a very, very empowering thing for women. The camaraderie and the craic is just 90 - excuse the pun."

So if you would like to get involved with this great cause and be a part of history, then sign up today at their website or donate at the iDonate.ie page and you can get more information on their Facebook page.

Digital Desk