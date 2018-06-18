Brazilian goalkeeper's reaction to balloon during last nights match has lead to hilarious memes

Back to World Cup Discover Home

During the Brazil versus Switzerland game an inflatable red balloon wandered onto the pitch, with Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson not seeing the funny side.

The goalkeeper's reaction has led to people giving this clip the meme treatment.

Safe to say Allison was focused on nothing but the game.
KEYWORDS: World cup, Brazil, Switzerland, meme, Twitter

 

By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover