Brazilian goalkeeper's reaction to balloon during last nights match has lead to hilarious memes
18/06/2018 - 10:15:00
During the Brazil versus Switzerland game an inflatable red balloon wandered onto the pitch, with Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson not seeing the funny side.
#Copa2018 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cEEhNkeaXd— Reality Social 🇧🇷 (@RealitySocial) June 17, 2018
The goalkeeper's reaction has led to people giving this clip the meme treatment.
Alisson is life. The ball is my dreams. pic.twitter.com/yWra2xAMPp— André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) June 17, 2018
June 18, 2018
I am the red ball with such a fiercely blind optimism that only an England fan can have #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZA6QGTiSax— Alice Storey (@AliceLouStorey) June 17, 2018
Safe to say Allison was focused on nothing but the game.
Alisson has no time for fun. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jouowTnyar— Indy Football (@IndyFootball) June 17, 2018
