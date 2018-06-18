Brazilian goalkeeper's reaction to balloon during last nights match has lead to hilarious memes

During the Brazil versus Switzerland game an inflatable red balloon wandered onto the pitch, with Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson not seeing the funny side.

The goalkeeper's reaction has led to people giving this clip the meme treatment.

Alisson is life. The ball is my dreams. pic.twitter.com/yWra2xAMPp — André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) June 17, 2018

I am the red ball with such a fiercely blind optimism that only an England fan can have #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZA6QGTiSax — Alice Storey (@AliceLouStorey) June 17, 2018

Safe to say Allison was focused on nothing but the game.